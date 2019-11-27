GRANGEVILLE -- Cornerstone Theater is performing "The Sound of Musicals," a compilation of songs from a variety of musicals. The performances will be at the Grangeville United Methodist church basement, Saturday, Dec. 7 at 6 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 8, at 3 p.m.
Admission is by donation-- all proceeds to benefit New Life Child Home in Nepal. Peter, Nathalie, and Eli Kretzmann of Grangeville have been involved in helping the orphans at this home for several years, and we will be giving the funds raised this year through Planted Oaks, a nonprofit ministry.
Cornerstone Theater is a group of Christian young people desiring to shine their lights for Jesus Christ, by using the theater to raise funds for various ministries, both locally and abroad.
