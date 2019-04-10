KAMIAH -- On Friday, April 19, The Upriver Youth Leadership Council Youth Advisory Board (YAB). will be hosting an egg decorating party from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the UYLC office at 413 Main Street.
This is open to families of all ages, with no admission fee. Real eggs will not be used, instead craft eggs will be supplied. Decorated eggs may be taken with you when you leave the event. Decorating Easter eggs is an activity that can be enjoyed by anyone, regardless of religion, age or otherwise.
Contact the YAB office at 208-743-0392, or upriverylc@gmail.com.
