GRANGEVILLE – Grangeville Church of the Nazarene is hosting a Wednesday night Bible study “Digging Deeper,” based on the book “The New Testament You Never Knew” by N.T. Wright and Michael F. Bird.
Dinner will be served at the church, 515 W. N. 2nd Street, at 5:30 p.m. Everyone is invited to attend the church dinner (even if you can't stay for the Bible study). In order to cover the costs, the church is asking for $5 per adult, $3 per child younger than 10, or $15 per family. The Bible study will follow dinner at 6 p.m.
A study guide for the book is available at Amazon.com or from the publisher. For questions, call the church at 208-983-0552.
Note there is not a meeting this week only (Oct. 2).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.