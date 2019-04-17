Cottonwood
*The Cottonwood Easter egg hunt is set for 10 a.m. Saturday, April 20, at Cottonwood City Park. This is for ages 12 and younger.
Elk City
*The Elk City Easter egg hunt is set for Sunday, April 21, 11 a.m., at the Elk City School playground.
*An Easter dinner potluck for the community is set for 1 p.m., Sunday, April 21, at the V.F.W. Meat, green beans and rolls will be provided.
Ferdinand
*The annual Ferdinand Easter egg hunt is set for the park, Saturday, April 20, at 10 a.m.
Grangeville
*The Grangeville Easter egg hunt will be held at the Lions Park, Saturday, April 20, starting at 10 a.m. This is sponsored by the Eagles.
* Grangeville Health and Rehab will have its Easter egg hunt Friday, April 19, at 4 p.m., for ages 0-8. There will be real eggs and plastic eggs as well as other little goodies for each participant.
Greencreek
*The annual Easter egg hunt will be held on the St. Anthony’s Church lawn, Saturday, April 20, at 10 a.m.
Kamiah
*The Kiwanis Easter egg hunt is set for Saturday, April 20, noon, at Kamiah’s Riverfront Park.
Kooskia
*An Easter egg hunt will be held Saturday, April 20, at Kooskia City Park at 10 a.m. This is for ages up to 11 years old. There will be many prize eggs as well as a bunny hop for prizes. Bring an Easter basket and join the fun.
Riggins
*The Riggins Annual Easter egg hunt, sponsored by the PTO and Riggins Elementary School (RES) teachers, will be held at RES, Saturday, April 20, beginning at noon. There will be four divisions: birth-2 years, 3years-kindergarten, 1st and 2nd graders, and 3rd-5th graders. There will be many eggs in each division as well as great special prize eggs. Each participating child will receive 50 cents as well as prizes and money in eggs as well as special prize eggs in each division.
White Bird
*The annual White Bird Easter egg hunt will take place on Saturday, April 20, 10 a.m. (PDT) at the WBARD (former White Bird School) grounds. Toddlers through 6th grade aged children are welcome to come down and greet the Easter bunny. Contact Cody Farmer at 208-839-2887 or Renee at 208-839-2395, if you want to volunteer or help with donations.
*Rebekahs Easter bake sale is set for Saturday, April 20, at the IOOF Hall. For information and to either help volunteer or make donations, contact Cody Farmer at 208-839-2887.
