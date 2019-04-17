Easter sunrise service set for Cottonwood
COTTONWOOD -- Emmanuel Baptist Church in Cottonwood invites the community to celebrate Easter Sunday at 404 Foster Street in Cottonwood. A sunrise service is set for 6 a.m. on Sunday, April 21. It will include a musical cantata “At the Cross” performed by the church choir. Following that, there will be a potluck breakfast. The normal Sunday school hour is set for 8:45 a.m., with morning worship at 10 a.m., which will also include the cantata performance.
Faith Lutheran sets services
KAMIAH -- Faith Lutheran Church at Kamiah welcomes all to special services this week. Holy Week continues with Maundy Thursday, April 18, service at 5 p.m. Easter Sunday service is at 9 a.m. April 21 followed by a potluck brunch all at the church located at Sixth and Idaho streets.
Sunday worship time has changed to 9 a.m. every Sunday from now through the last Sunday in October.
Pastor Gail Hart can be reached at 208-790-4515.
Nazarene church offers Easter service, egg hunt
GRANGEVILLE – The Grangeville Church of the Nazarene will hold Easter Sunday services Sunday, April 21, 9 a.m. Following fellowship time after the service, an Easter egg hunt will be held for the children. Everyone is welcome.
The church is located at 515 W. N. 2nd Street. Call 208-983-0552.
Trinity Lutheran sets Holy Week services
GRANGEVILLE -- Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 210 North Mill Street, Grangeville, will have a variety of services for Easter.
Holy Thursday service with Holy Communion is set for Thursday, April 18, 7 p.m.; Good Friday service is set for Friday, Aug. 19, at 7 p.m. Easter sunrise service will be held Sunday, April 21, at 6:30 a.m., with Easter breakfast from 7:30-8:30 a.m., and Easter day service with Holy Communion at 9:30 a.m.
Call 208-983-0562.
Winchester Community Church offers several Easter services
WINCHESTER -- Winchester Community Church will celebrate Easter Resurrection Sunday with several services on April 21. Praise Service begins at 9:15 a.m. Immediately following, at 9:30 a.m., the men of the church will serve a ham and egg breakfast. The 10:30 a.m. worship service will include the choir cantata, "Forever Free."
For information, contact Janet Bly, janet@blybooks.com. Winchester Community Church is on the corner of Algoma and McBeth streets in Winchester.
Mass, sunrise service set for White Bird
WHITE BIRD -- Join the churches for the Easter Mass at the Catholic church on Saturday, April 20, at 9 a.m., and then on Sunday, April 21, the non-denominational Easter sunrise service is set for 7:30 a.m., at the scenic overlook on U.S. Highway 95.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.