GRANGEVILLE – Amber Harrington will speak to the Encouragers group Thursday, June 6, at the 11:30 a.m. luncheon, at Pizza Factory in Grangeville. Harrington is wife to Tyler, dentist at Mt. View Dentistry, and mom to little ones, Beckett and Quinn.
She will share from her life, which she describes as follows: “When I'm not making Play-Dough, or building Mega-Blocks with my son, my hobbies are experimenting with new recipes, reorganizing the house, or cruising the countryside with my music on blast. Last year I took the challenge of leading the Camas Prairie Mom Connection, and found it to be fun, hard work. I got to know an amazing group of ladies and their little ones. I plan to enjoy it again next year and hope to see new faces.”
