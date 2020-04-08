Williams to serve LDS mission
GRANGEVILLE -- Callie Ann Williams of Grangeville has been called to serve in the Pennsylvania-Pittsburgh Mission for an 18-month English speaking mission. She entered the Provo Missionary Training Center on Feb. 5.
Williams is a 2018 graduate of Grangeville High School and is the daughter of Gunther and Joy Williams. She is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Grangeville ward.
Grangeville Nazarene services available via on-line, radio, Facebook
GRANGEVILLE – Grangeville Church of the Nazarene has temporarily closed its doors to the public as required by Idaho Governor Little as part of a 21-day shutdown to lessen the spread of COVID-19 (coronavirus).
Church and community members and friends will be able to tune in to programs in other ways: Watch the Facebook Live video at 9 a.m. on Sunday; listen to the radio broadcast on 90.9 at 9 a.m. on Sunday; listen to the recording of the sermon at www.realhoperadio.com; listen to the recording of the sermon at www.grangevillenazarene.org; listen to the recording of the sermon on your smartphone by downloading KKRH's app by searching for “Real Hope Radio” in your Android or Apple app store.
For details, call the church at 208-984-0552.
Live-stream Life Center Easter services
KAMIAH – “Experiencing Resurrection Life,” is the theme of Easter 2020 at The Life Center.
This week’s schedule includes a Good Friday service at 6 p.m., live-streaming an evening of music and a message from Pastor Arby entitled “The Shadow of Death;” Sunday sunrise service at 6:30 a.m., live-streaming from the Hog’s Back with music and a message from Pastor Kelly entitled “Hope is Here;” Sunday Easter service at 10 a.m., live-streaming worship, music, inspiration and a message from Pastor Arby entitled, “Experiencing Resurrection Life!”
You can find the live-streaming on the Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/thelifecenter4me
Be watching the Life Center page and TLC Children’s ministry page (https://www.facebook.com/tlcchildren2016/ for fun family events with prizes.
