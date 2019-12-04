Prayer time set for Dec. 14
GRANGEVILLE – A community prayer gathering is set for Saturday, Dec. 14, 9 to 10 a.m., in the Soltman Center, across Main Street from the hospital. All are welcome.
Jamie Thietten to be in concert Dec. 6 in Cottonwood with mug
COTTONWOOD – Jamie Thietten will be in concert at St. Mary’s Church in Cottonwood on Friday, Dec. 6. The concert is set for 6:30 p.m. at the church located at 508 Church Street.
Thietten will share songs from her new Christmas album, “The Joy of Christmas.” The concert is free; however, a love offering will be taken. All are invited to attend. Light refreshments will be served afterwards.
Log onto www.JTmusic.com or www.trisparishchurches.com for details.
Nazarene church sets activities including ‘Breakfast with Santa’ Dec. 14
GRANGEVILLE – Grangeville Church of the Nazarene, 515 W. N. 2nd Street, has a variety of upcoming events scheduled.
Saturday, Dec. 14, 10 a.m.-12 p.m., families are invited to Breakfast with Santa. Everyone is welcome! Breakfast and pictures with Santa and treats for the kids will be provided.
Cornerstone Christian Learning Center will present its Christmas program Tuesday, Dec. 17, at 6 p.m.
A Christmas Eve service is set for Tuesday, Dec. 24, 6 p.m.
For details, call the church at 208-983-0552.
Cornerstone Theater to perform ‘The Sound of Musicals’ Dec. 7, 8
GRANGEVILLE -- Cornerstone Theater is performing "The Sound of Musicals," a compilation of songs from a variety of musicals. The performances will be at the Grangeville United Methodist church basement, Saturday, Dec. 7 at 6 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 8, at 3 p.m.
Admission is by donation-- all proceeds to benefit New Life Child Home in Nepal. Peter, Nathalie, and Eli Kretzmann of Grangeville have been involved in helping the orphans at this home for several years, and we will be giving the funds raised this year through Planted Oaks, a non-profit ministry.
Cornerstone Theater is a group of Christian young people desiring to shine their lights for Jesus Christ, by using the theater to raise funds for various ministries, both locally and abroad.
Methodist pie social, bazaar set for Dec. 7
GRANGEVILLE -- The Grangeville United Methodist Church will host its annual Pie Fellowship and Bazaar event on Saturday, Dec. 7, starting at 10 a.m. Stop in for homemade mincemeat, other treats and crafts, as well as pie by the slice. The church is located at 404 West Main Street.
In addition, the church will hold a Christmas concert Sunday, Dec. 15, at 3 p.m., and a Christmas Eve service Tuesday, Dec. 24, 5 p.m.
Cornerstone Christian sets program
GRANGEVILLE -- Cornerstone Christian Learning Center (located at the Grangeville Church of the Nazarene) will present its Christmas program Tuesday, Dec. 17, at 6 p.m.
SPPS program is Dec. 17
GRANGEVILLE -- Sts. Peter and Paul School will hold its Christmas program for all grades Tuesday, Dec. 17, at 7:15 p.m., in the parish gym.
Holy Trinity service is Dec. 24
GRANGEVILLE -- Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 311 South Hall Street, will be host to a Christmas Eve service Sunday, Tuesday, 24, 6 p.m.
Christian Church to hold Dec. 24 service
GRANGEVILLE -- Grangeville Christian Church will host a Christmas Eve candlelight service at 6 p.m., this year with a time of fellowship, cookies and coffee to follow.
Pleasant View sets programs
WHITE BIRD -- Pleasant View Baptist Church will hold a Christmas Eve Candlelight service Tuesday, Dec. 24, 7 to 8 p.m. It will also hold a New Year’s Eve time of fellowship, a short devotional, games and food Tuesday, Dec. 31, 5 p.m.
SPPS bazaar, lunch on tap for Dec. 7
GRANGEVILLE -- Sts. Peter and Paul Christmas Bazaar and Luncheon is set for the parish center Saturday, Dec. 7, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. For questions, call or text Terri at 208-451-0380.
Riggins Christmas program is Dec. 15
RIGGINS -- Riggins Assembly of God Church will host its annual Christmas program Sunday, Dec. 15. C.A.K.E., Christmas Acts of Kindness Experiment, is the name of this year’s program.
Idaho Abolish Abortion Human Rights Act presentation and discussion set for Dec. 7
GRANGEVILLE – An Idaho Abortion Human Rights Act (AHRA), a bill of proposed legislation to be filed this January, when the state legislature convenes for its 2020 session, will be discussed at an open meeting Saturday, Dec. 7. This will be held at the Grangeville Christian Church, 402 WS First Street, Grangeville, 6 to 8 p.m.
The press release reads, “The AHRA would ban all human abortions in the State of Idaho, consistent with Idaho's right as a sovereign state to exercise its moral, legal and constitutional duty to establish justice for all human beings within its jurisdiction, including pre-born persons, by prohibiting abortion, and to ignore the federal court's perversion of the Constitution and their contrary opinions in cases like Roe v Wade and PP v Casey.”
Those who would like to know more should contact Larry Dunn at 208-451-3976 or 1beingvigilant@gmail.com. Visit http://www.abolishabortionid.com.
St. John Bosco Christmas program is Dec. 11
COTTONWOOD -- St. John Bosco Academy (formerly Summit) will hold its annual Christmas nativity play Wednesday, Dec. 11, at 7 p.m., at the school on Substation Road.
Elk City Christmas Eve service set
ELK CITY -- Elk City Baptist Church will have a candlelight Christmas Eve Service Dec. 24, at 5:30 p.m. Community is invited.
Monastery sets activities
COTTONWOOD -- The Monastery of St. Gertrude on Keuterville Road in Cottonwood will have a Christmas Eve Mass, Dec. 24, 7:30 p.m. (caroling at 7 p.m.); a Christmas Morning Mass, Dec. 25, 11:30 a.m.; and will be host to the Idaho County Orchestra for a Christmas Concert, 2 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 28.
Encouragers will meet Dec. 5
GRANGEVILLE -- Encouragers will host its annual Christmas luncheon/program Thursday, Dec. 5, at 11:30 a.m., at Pizza Factory, in Grangeville. Pat Hunter, Sue Johnson, Myra Pearce and others will share Christmas music, which will be followed by the no-host luncheon and a white elephant gift exchange. Those who wish may bring food for the food bank. This interdenominational Christian women's group meets at 126 West Main on the first Thursday of each month and is open to all. For information call Ima at 208-983-0927 or Debbie at 208-816-8355.
E-Free Church sets activities
GRANGEVILLE -- Centennial Evangelical Free Church has upcoming events as follows: Dec. 8, 6 p.m., Christ’s Prophecies Fulfilled Tree Lighting Program followed by a finger food potluck; Dec. 23, 4:30 p.m. Christmas caroling followed by a soup/bread potluck; and Dec. 24, 5 p.m. Christmas Eve service.
