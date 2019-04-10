KAMIAH -- Faith Lutheran Church at Kamiah welcomes all to special services this week. Palm Sunday service is at 9 a.m. Sunday, April 14.
Holy Week continues with Maundy Thursday, April 18, service at 5 p.m. Easter Sunday service is at 9 a.m. April 21 followed by a potluck brunch all at the church located at Sixth and Idaho streets.
Sunday worship time has changed to 9 a.m. every Sunday from now through the last Sunday in October.
Pastor Gail Hart can be reached at 208-790-4515.
