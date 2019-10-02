KAMIAH -- Faith Lutheran Church in Kamiah has some news. Sunday services continue every week and so do the Bible studies. The men meet on Thursday at 7 a.m., at the bakery, and women gather on Thursdays at the church at 10 a.m. Make a note that Sunday worship time is on the winter schedule of 11 a.m. The church is located at 106 Idaho Street.
The annual soup supper is set for Oct. 26, at the church. A variety of homemade soups and pies will be served by donation with proceeds given to the Emergency Feeding Outreach program. Serving hours are 5 to 7 p.m.
