KAMIAH -- The annual Fall Dinner and Bazaar is set for Sunday, Nov. 10, at St. Catherine’s Parish Hall, 7th and Idaho streets, in Kamiah. The doors will open at 11:30 a.m. for those interested in playing Bingo or viewing the items in the silent auction and Country Store.
A turkey dinner that includes dessert and beverage will be served from 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Dinner tickets are available at the door. Adult tickets $8, children 8 and younger $4.
The Country Store will feature crafts and homemade treats. In addition to Bingo, other activities will include children’s games, face painting and drawing for prizes. Tickets for the prize drawing may be purchased the day of the bazaar or in advance from any parishioner. The prize drawing is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. on Bazaar day.
The silent auction will be conducted during the dinner with bids accepted until 3 p.m. Numerous quality items will be available for auction.
This annual fund-raising event is coordinated by St. Catherine’s Altar Society.
