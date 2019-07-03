Two local youth have been called to serve mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Elder Benjamin Fowler of the Orofino Ward has been called to serve in the Ecuador Quito North Mission, for a 24-month Spanish speaking mission. He is the son of Mark and Jennifer Fowler of Orofino. He entered the Provo Missionary Training Center on May 29.
Elder Michael Told of the Grangeville Ward has been called to serve in the Bolivia Santa Cruz North Mission, for a 24-month Spanish speaking mission. He is the son of Dr. Matthew and Katie Told of Grangeville. He entered the Provo Missionary Training Center on June 19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.