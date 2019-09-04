COTTONWOOD – The Monastery of St. Gertrude in Cottonwood will offer two concerts in September.
The Gonzaga University Concert Choir will perform Sunday, Sept. 8, 1:30 p.m., in the chapel. The choir will also provide music for 10:30 a.m. Mass.
Sponsored annually by the Spirituality and the Arts program, the annual Gonzaga University Choir is a highlight for many. Directed by Timothy Westerhaus, the concert is free.
The Idaho County Orchestra will perform in the chapel Saturday, Sept. 21, 2 p.m. The Idaho County Orchestra will present an eclectic collection including pop, classical, sacred, blues, movie themes, dance tunes, and more. Jared Pikus will be featured on piano as well as a variety of conductors selected from within the group. Members include -- violin: Carletta Allen, Alli Kohrman, Lana Claussen, Nathan Winder, Ammon Pikus and Raylie Warren; viola: Lori Graham; cello- Barbara Cleary; string bass/guitar- Bruce Graham; piano- Jared Pikus; clarinet- Sister Karen Martin, Mary Schwartz, and Carlee Pikus; and flute- Joan Haaland and Hannah Schwartz.
Join in for an afternoon of music. A reception will follow. This concert is free.
The monastery is located at 465 Keuterville Road, Cottonwood. Call 208-962-3224 or log onto https://www.stgertrudes.org/concerts/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.