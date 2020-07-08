HARPSTER – A fund-raising effort is under way to purchase a riding lawn mower for ALAACA Bible Camp maintenance. A $3,000 goal is set for a John Deere model, to be purchased through Bell Equipment of Grangeville.
Donations can be made to the ALACCA Fund, set up at P1FCU in Grangeville, to the Bell Equipment office, at ALAACA, or by contacting organizer, William Vorrasi, 208-972-4034.
