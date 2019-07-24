GRANGEVILLE – Marissa Kennedy will host a debrief, celebration and worship time at Grangeville Christian Church Saturday, July 27, 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Kennedy recently returned from New Zealand, Papua New Guinea and Australia with Youth With A Mission.
She is a 2017 graduate of Grangeville High School and is the daughter of John and Bobbie Kennedy.
The church is located at 402 SW 1st Street, Grangeville. The public is encouraged to attend and hear some of Kennedy’s stories and find out what God has planned next for her.
