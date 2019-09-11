Gonzaga choir performs at St. Gertrude's

Gonzaga choir

The Gonzaga University Concert Choir performed at the Monastery of St. Gertrude on Sunday, Sept. 8.

 By David Rauzi - Idaho County Free Press
Andrew Kelley
Andrew Kelley, baritone, performs a solo selection, Chanson epique by Maurice Ravel.

The Gonzaga University Concert Choir performed at the Monastery of St. Gertrude on Sunday, Sept. 8, for a public audience. Under the theme, What We need Is Here, the choir performed a selection of both ensemble and solo selections from classic composers, such as Johannes Brahms and Leonard Bernstein, to modern works from James Deignan and Mbuso Ndlovu. This is the ninth year for the choir to perform at the monastery, as part of its Spirituality and the Arts at St. Gertrude series.

Audience members filled the chapel for the Sunday afternoon performance by the Gonzaga choir.

