COTTONWOOD -- The Monastery of St. Gertrude will host its first gospel bluegrass concert at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 4, in the St. Gertrude’s chapel. “I’ll Fly Away: An Afternoon of Gospel Bluegrass at St. Gertrude’s” will feature three bluegrass bands — Will Williams and Gravel Road, Wanigan and Throw Together.
Will Williams and Gravel Road is a White Bird-based family and neighbor band founded by Will Williams, the maker of high-quality banjos. He plays banjo and sings and is joined by Chris Williams, vocals and mandolin; Raynae Redmond, bass and vocals; and Mike Schmidt, guitar and vocals.
Wanigan has been together since 2006 and has released two albums and brings old sounds to original songwriting and new sounds to old. Wanigan features Tim Aikin, guitar and vocals; Tim Gundy, mandolin, guitar and vocals; Jason Hackwith, fiddle and vocals; Denis Hackwith, bass and vocals; and Adam Leavitt, banjo and vocals.
Throw Together has been around for many years and includes a former National Fiddle Champion fiddler. Current band members include Gage Miller on banjo; Duane Stephens, fiddle; Denis Hackwith, bass; Dave Herzog, mandolin and vocals; and Scott Lombard, guitar and vocals.
“I’ll Fly Away: An Afternoon of Gospel Bluegrass at St. Gertrude’s” is free and a reception will follow. The Monastery of St. Gertrude is located at 465 Keuterville Road, Cottonwood. For information visit www.stgertrudes.org, email creative@stgertrudes.org, or call 208-962-5065.
