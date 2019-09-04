GRANGEVILLE – Grangeville Christian Church has a variety of back to school events starting up.
“Worship Wednesday” starts tonight, Sept. 4, at 6:45 p.m. This will take place the first and third Wednesdays of each month and will be for all ages.
Attendees can enjoy relevant teaching and have nursery care provided for children up to 3 years old as well as Bible classes for kids in kindergarten through grade 12.
Main event starts Wednesday, Sept. 11, with dinner at 6 p.m., and Bible study classes for all ages at 7 p.m.
Youth groups include junior and senior high groups that meet every Wednesday night following the school calendar with activities planned throughout the summer.
Weekly Sunday church is at 10 a.m., with Sunday school for all ages at 9 a.m. Children are invited to attend children’s church and nursery care is available for ages up to 3 years old.
The church is located at 402 West South 1st Street. Call 208-983-2549; find the church on Facebook or log onto www.grangevillechristianchurch.org.
