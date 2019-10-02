The longer I live, the more I realize my naivety in regard to the supernatural implications of worship. I understand there are powerful things that happen when I commune with the living God, but there is always a deeper revelation waiting.
Worship not only moves the heart of God, it literally creates a place where God dwells by his spirit (Ephesians 2:22). In 1 Chronicles 13:6, 1 Samuel 4:4, and Isaiah 37:16, the Lord is spoken of as both dwelling and being enthroned between the cherubim of the ark. Yet in Psalm 22, this whole narrative dramatically changes. The Lord’s presence now dwells in the praises of His people.
Isn’t it interesting this verse is found in the midst of a prophetic Psalm speaking of the event, which enabled mankind to enter into the all-consuming presence of a holy God? (Psalm 22:3)
I don’t believe the Bible is coincidental. God has always had a plan. Can you imagine approaching a Jewish high priest and trying to explain to him the holy of holies descends upon believers as we minister to the Lord?
There are massive implications to all of this, yet many Christians take for granted this blood bought opportunity for encounter.
When the Lord is enthroned, all other powers are dethroned; people are set free, (2 Corinthians 3:17) given joy, (Psalm 16:11) given rest, (Exodus 33:14) refreshed. (Acts 3:20) The mountains quake, the nations tremble (Isaiah 64:1-3 NKJV) and the kingdom of heaven invades the earth.
