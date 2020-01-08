KAMIAH — There are anchors, scars and unhealed injuries in our past. These experiences threaten to invade our future too if we aren’t careful. Hope is in high demand. Can we move into a preferred future? Is there hope? How do we start? What do we do with all this baggage from yesterday?
If we don’t let our past die, it won’t let us live! I know our past is real. In fact if we are discouraged, lack vision, lack inspiration and tethered to our past ... we can’t see anything different in the future. Proverbs 11:12 tell us “Hope deferred makes the heart sick, but when desire comes it is a tree of life.” Too often we live with a sick heart. There are desires, wants, dreams and ambitions inside us yet ... they are unrealized. When they come, when they are realized it is like a tree of life, the fountain of youth and strength! Let’s get more of that!
God is speaking to me this year about our future. He has good plans for our future. He has put future in our heart. Let’s go get the amazing future God has planned for us. Others have hurt us, wounded us but God has forgiveness, healing, and hope for us.
There is a future in front of us that is just as real, and even more real, than our past. We can be anchored to our past or we can experience a new and amazing future. Today you feel the effects of your past. It is real. God wants you to experience the effects of a preferred future. What do you need to change in your life this year? What do you need to leave behind you? What new and wonderful events do you need to experience this year and in the decade ahead? We are not going to repeat the same negative cycles of the past. This is a new year and a new decade. Our future is more real than our past. Go get it!
Pastor Kelly Lineberry is pastor of The Life Center in Kamiah.
