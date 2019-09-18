GRANGEVILLE – The Fifth Sunday Hymn Sing is set for Sunday, Sept. 29, at 3 p.m., at the United Methodist Church, 404 W. Main in Grangeville. If anyone would like to provide special music, call the church at 208-983-0310, or e-mail Grangevilleumc@mtida.net.
