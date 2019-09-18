COTTONWOOD -- At 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, in the chapel of the Monastery of St. Gertrude, the Idaho County Orchestra will present an eclectic collection of music including pop, classical, sacred, blues, movie themes, dance tunes, and more.
Jared Pikus will be featured on piano as well as a variety of conductors selected from within the group. Other performers include: Carletta Allen, Alli Kohrman, Lana Claussen, Nathan Winder, Ammon Pikus, Raylie Warren, Lori Graham, Barbara Cleary, Bruce Graham, Sr. Karen Martin, Mary Schwartz, Carlee Pikus, Joan Haaland and Hannah Schwartz.
The mission statement of the arts program at St. Gertrude reads: “In the spirit of St. Benedict who encouraged expression of artistic gifts in the monastic community, the Benedictine Sisters of Cottonwood, Idaho seek to integrate spirituality and the arts. Since we believe art is the domain of every human being, we endeavor with artists, through dialogue and hospitality, to contemplate, to express and to explore the unity and mystery of all creation. Working with others, we hope to foster an artistic environment and be present to the many manifestations of beauty in our world and to nurture new artistic possibilities. By embracing the profound mystery of artistic experience, we aspire to the transformation of individuals and the world."
All are welcome to an afternoon of music from talented local musicians at 2 p.m. This concert is free. For information call 208-962-5065 or visit stgertrudes.org.
