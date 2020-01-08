KAMIAH -- Adam and Eve for Atheists, a new book by Fred R. Kuester, of Kamiah, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.
This book is inspired by the life and eventual death of author, Fred R. Kuester’s father. He was an atheist who rejected the entire Bible and the existence of God because of what he regarded as the absurdities of the Book of Genesis. In this book the first chapter represents a rational concept that everyone will agree is correct. Thus, the title: Adam and Eve for Atheists.
Kuester offers these concepts which he regards as truths: There is an afterlife, and there is a God in charge of that afterlife. He works in ways we can only vaguely comprehend. The prehistory and even some of the history stories in the Holy Bible carry fascinating divine messages that are carried by the story. But they were never meant to be actual precise history. That isn’t how history was recorded in those days. Many of these stories carry useful messages for the people of our modern times.
Kuester said he would like readers to study these stories, because he feels they matter.
Kuester is a child of the Great Depression of the 1930s, but there was nothing great about it, as people were truly poor, and there wasn’t money to cover much more than the simplest, basic needs, but through this, Kuester learned to be humble.
Kuester graduated from Pulaski High School in Milwaukee, Wis. He was able to move on and earn degrees in forestry form Michigan State University and Auburn University.
Adam and Eve for Atheists is a 98-page paperback with a retail price of $12. The ISBN is 978-1-6453-0532-3. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc of Pittsburgh, Penn. For information, go to www.dorrancepressroom.com or www.bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com.
