GRANGEILLE -- Men are women are encouraged to attend the first-Thursday Encouragers luncheon Thursday, Sept. 5, at 11:30 at Pizza Factory. Dick Lasse will speak at the Christian women's group.
Dick and Dee Lasse worked as missionaries with the African Inland Mission for 40 years in Congo Africa, in the Comoro Islands in the Indian Ocean, and in France. They now reside in Grangeville, where they host a community prayer service monthly.
Dick will be sharing on the subject of "The Hand of God in the Affairs of Men," a series of what he likes to call "The Miracles of D-Day," as illustrated in the D-Day invasions of France by the Allied armies in World War II, beginning on June 6, 1944. While living in France for 15 years he became interested in the event and spent time researching it.
Veterans are especially invited, as well.
The no-host luncheon group meets at 126 W. Main in downtown Grangeville.
