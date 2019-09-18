GRANGEVILLE -- National Life Chain Sunday is set for Sunday, Oct. 6, 2 p.m., at Heritage Square.
The Grangeville Life Chain is an hour of silent prayer. Participants line Main Street’s sidewalks from 2:30-3:30 p.m. to pray for those affected by abortion and the hope and prayer to see an end to abortion.
“Our purpose is to stand for our nation’s preborn children, while holding signs that simply state what we believe to be true,” said volunteer organizer, Angela Riener. “Will you join us as we do our part to help save innocent babies?”
Those interested in participating should meet at Heritage Square at 2 p.m. to receive a sign.
For questions, contact Riener at angelariener@ymail.com or 208-451-4715. Visit www.nationallifechain.org.
