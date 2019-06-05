GRANGEVILLE -- Brad Lutz has been called to Bishop in the Grangeville ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Lutz was born in Sparks, Nev. He spent his childhood in Utah and southeastern Idaho. He graduated from Westside High School in Dayton, Idaho, and served in the Ecuador Quito Mission. He has a bachelor of arts degree in English and a master in educational psychology from Brigham Young University.
Lutz has lived in Grangeville for 25 years. He works for the State of Idaho at North Idaho Correction Institution in Cottonwood. Lutz and his wife, Genny, have four children: Harrison, Addie, Kate and Zoe. His counselors are Steve Clark and Charles “Chip” Kohrman.
Lutz also serves as vice-chair on the Mountain View School District 244 board of trustees.
The LDS church in Grangeville is located at 403 N. Boulevard Street. Call 208-983-2110.
