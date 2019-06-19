GRANGEVILLE -- Missionary Katherine T. Parker will share about Nepal on Tuesday, July 9, 10 a.m., at the Grangeville United Methodist Church, 404 W. Main Street. This is open to the community. Come and hear about her work there since 2013.
Parker is a missionary with the General Board of Global Ministries of The United Methodist Church serving as a Health and Community Transformation Advisor with the United Mission to Nepal (UMN). Her work in Nepal is focused in three areas: adolescent empowerment, including sexual reproductive health and rights and menstrual hygiene; maternal and child health; and water, sanitation, and hygiene.
