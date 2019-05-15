GRANGEVILLE -- On Monday, May 20, from 9:30 a.m. to noon, at the Grangeville Christian Reformed Church (4th & Junction St.), Missionary speaker Amaila Smith will speak on spiritual warfare. Prayer, living a life of holiness, and renewing the mind through reading the Word of God will be emphasized. Anyone interested in attending, bring a dish to share. For questions, call Maryann Gulotta at 208-983-1213.

