GRANGEVILLE – Grangeville Church of the Nazarene, 515 W. N. 2nd Street, has a variety of upcoming events scheduled.
Cornerstone Christian Learning Center (located in the church as part of the church’s outreach ministry) will host its Veterans Day celebration in the church sanctuary Monday, Nov. 11, at 11 a.m.
Operation Christmas Child Shoebox Collection week is set for Nov. 17-22. Bring shoeboxes by the church for delivery (log onto www.smaritanspurse.org for details).
The Annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner will be held Sunday, Nov. 24, 2-4 p.m. at Grangeville Elementary Middle School. The public is encouraged to attend; the meal is entirely provided.
In addition, the church has a men’s breakfast the first Saturday of each month at 7 a.m. All men are welcome. Digging Deeper study and dinners are held on Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m. Young women’s Bible study is held Tuesday evenings at 6 p.m., and men’s Bible study is at Crema Café Thursdays at 4 p.m. Sunday morning worship is held each Sunday at 9 a.m., followed by fellowship, then Sunday school, for all ages at 10:30 a.m.
For details, call the church at 208-983-0552.
