GRANGEVILLE – Get ready to “Roar” into vacation Bible school at the Grangeville Church of the Nazarene Monday, June 3, through Thursday, June 6.
VBS will take place at the church, 515 W. N. 2nd Street, each day from 9:15 a.m. to noon for kids 4 years old through fifth grade. Bible stories, songs, crafts, recreation, snacks and fun will all be part of the activities.
