GRANGEVILLE -- Pastor Luann Howard will speak at the Encouragers at the no-host luncheon Thursday, Jan. 2, 11:30 a.m., at Pizza Factory. Howard pastors Grangeville United Methodist Church, and also the Community Presbyterian Church in Kamiah. She has pastored in numerous places, but has spent the last 22 years in Kamiah and Kooskia. She has been a chaplain for hospice since 1987, and is also a hospital chaplain. Howard will share about the challenges and triumphs of her spiritual journey.
Encouragers meets on the first Thursday of each month for lunch, to provide fellowship, and inspiration for Christian women through special speakers, music and panel discussions. Pizza Factory is the regular meeting place, located at 126 W. Main in Grangeville.
