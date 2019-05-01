GRANGEVILLE – It’s a time to appeal to God, to ask for his intercession in providing wisdom to the nation, from the community level on up.
That time is this Thursday, May 2, at the National Day of Prayer event in Grangeville. The public is invited to meet at the Soltman Center, starting at 11:30 a.m. to come together and pray for the city, schools, pastors, the church and the nation. A prayer walk will take participants to the courthouse and city hall, and the event will finish around 12:45 p.m.
National Day of Prayer is an annual observance held on the first Thursday of May, designated by the U.S. Congress, when people are asked to, “turn to God in prayer and meditation.” Each year since its inception, the president has signed a proclamation, encouraging all Americans to pray on this day.
“Our purpose was to invite pastors and their congregations to pray for our community and our city, our schools, our churches and our pastors,” said organizer Dick Lasse, an elder at Real Life Grangeville. “Our goal also included prayer for our nation and its leaders, that they may be guided by God in their responsibilities, for the president and his cabinet, for the Congress, and the courts, especially the Supreme Court.”
Past events in Grangeville have usually involved participants gathering at the Idaho County Courthouse flagpole for a time of prayer. Two years ago, Dist. 7A Rep. Priscilla Giddings addressed a group gathered for a meal at the Idaho County Veterans’ Center.
“Last year,” Lasse said, “a number of us got together and appointed one of our pastors as moderator. It was decided to reserve a neutral place, large enough for a number of people to engage in worship and prayer together.” That then involved walking to the city hall and the courthouse, to pray over those buildings and those who worked there.
This year’s event will be the same with the addition of several local churches to participate, and the United Methodist choir has been invited to lead worship in song. Leading event worship this year will be Michael Stevens from Real Life Grangeville.
“We look forward to many joining us,” Lasse said, “and praying together for our nation and community.”
For information: Michael Stevens, 208-503-5144, openairworship.ms@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.