GRANGEVILLE – The public is invited to participate in a National Day of Prayer event in Grangeville on Thursday, May 2.
The event will run from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., starting at the Soltman Center, and proceeding on prayer walk to the Idaho County Courthouse and Grangeville City Hall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.