KAMIAH -- Christian rock band Seventh Day Slumber will be making a visit to Kamiah Friday, Aug. 23. The Upriver Youth Leadership Council Youth Advisory Board (YAB) invites the public to rock out under the stars at Kamiah’s Riverfront Park on Highway 12. Gates open at 7 p.m., show begins at 8 p.m. Admission fee is $5. Concessions will be available.
Seventh Day Slumber is a consistent force on Christian and Rock radio. They have had two Billboard No. 1 albums, five No. 1 singles and 14 top hits during the past 20 years. Their recently released album “Closer to Chaos,” debuted in the Top 20 on Nielsen SoundScan’s Current Hard Music Albums chart, ahead of recordings by Whitesnake and Five Finger Death Punch, and the album landed in the Top 40 on Nielsen SoundScan’s Current Rock Albums chart. In addition to mainstream charts, the project debuts at No. 10 on Billboard’s Top Christian Albums chart for the week of June 22.
