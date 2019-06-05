GREENCREEK -- Light up the Night for Sister Mary’s Children: Join Sister Mary’s Children on June 8 at the Greencreek Hall for dinner, dance and an auction in support of the community and projects loved by Sister Mary Paule Tacke. The evening will start at 5:30 p.m., with a baked potato bar followed by a live auction and dancing to the 7 Devils. Tickets are $15 per person or sponsor a whole table. For tickets or reserving a table online go to sistermaryschildren.org or call Sue Tacke at 208-962-3902 or Joan Riggers at 208-790-1282.

