GRANGEVILLE -- The Sno Drifters Snowmobile Club will host its fun run Sunday, Jan. 19, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sign-ups will be at the Sno Drifters shelter from 10 a.m. to noon. Parking is available at the Fish Creek parking area (follow the signs). Cost is $5 per hand, as many as you choose, with 100 percent payback for high and low hands. Concessions available as well as a 50/50 raffle.
For details call Mitch Jungert at 208-507-1008 or Megan Turner at 208-507-0077.
