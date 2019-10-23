KAMIAH -- The 12th Annual Harvest Soup Supper will be served at Faith Lutheran Church in Kamiah, 106 Idaho St., Saturday, Oct. 26. Donations are welcome and proceeds will be donated to the local Emergency Feeding Outreach program.
A variety of homemade soups, pies, bread and beverages will be served from 5-7 p.m.
For questions call 208-935-5052.
