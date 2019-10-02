GRANGEVILLE – A recent trip to Columbus, Ohio, not only provided training for Hope Center Director Kelly Turney, but also netted $5,000 for the nonprofit organization.
“I was very surprised,” Turney said of the $5,000 grant provided by an anonymous donor. “I was very excited and feel this is extremely beneficial to Hope Center. It’s a general grant, so it can be used for any of the needs of the organization.”
Turney attended a Heartbeat International Annual Conference, which is a network of pro-life pregnancy resource centers that assists in supporting, strengthening and starting pregnancy help organizations.
The Columbus conference focused on leadership, ultrasounds, development and director training, with Turney attending sessions on the last.
*
Turney has been director of Hope Center for about a year; however, her life has been ingrained in the nonprofit much longer. She is a local homeschool graduate who grew up in the White Bird area.
“I grew up knowing the ladies who started the center,” she said.
When she was about 9 or 10, she and her friends had a lemonade stand and donated the proceeds to Hope Center.
“I started participating in the Walk for Life event, then I helped when the center moved to a new facility,” she said.
Her father served on the center’s board, and then she also became a board member.
“Nancy [Connolley, the previous director] had said I should become the director and I thought, ‘No way! A 20-year-old cannot be the director!’” she laughed.
However, that is exactly the direction she began to feel led.
Turney now oversees both the Grangeville and Kamiah centers, where she has a variety of responsibilities, including those of a client mentor.
“We have classes for all people – not just expectant mothers,” she said. There are classes on a variety of subjects, including money management, nutrition, parenting and life skills. Classes are on-line and take anywhere from 30 to 60 minutes. Clients can earn $5 in Mammoth Bucks or “Mommy and Daddy Bucks.”
“They get $5 in the bucks – which can be used at many businesses in Grangeville, or here in the Hope Center boutique,” she said.
At the center, clothing, diapers and a variety of baby items are available.
Walk-ins are welcome or clients can call ahead. All services are strictly confidential.
The center also offers free pregnancy tests and mentoring, as well as networking to assist in finding local resources.
Turney is the only paid employee at the center, and works closely with volunteers.
“We always need volunteers for reception and as mentors.” She said. These people must be 18 and older and pass a background check. Turney said she will also find different jobs that kids and teens can do, such as folding and mailing the quarterly newsletter.
Turney works at the Grangeville center Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. She is also a local karate instructor and has her own photography business.
The Hope Center board meets once a month and new members are often sought.
For questions, call Turney at 208-983-0093, or log onto www.HopeCenter.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.