GRANGEVILLE -- Kelly Turney, Hope Center director, will speak at Encouragers Thursday, Nov. 7, at the 11:30 a.m. no-host luncheon. She recently attended a national prolife conference in Ohio, where Hope Center was awarded a significant grant to further its prolife mission. She will also update the group on current programs and needs at the center.
Turney is no stranger to Encouragers, as she and a friend shared following a trip to Italy and Ireland, where they did work on organic farms in exchange for room and board. She also spoke following her appointment as director of Hope Center.
The regular first-Thursday Christian womens' group meets at Pizza Factory, 126 W. Main in Grangeville.
