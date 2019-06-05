COTTONWOOD – Cottonwood siblings have been called to serve missions for the Church of Jesus Christ Latter-day Saints. Both are from the Grangeville Ward.
Elder Jace Perrin has been called to serve in the Jamaica Kingston Mission, for a 24-month mission. He entered the Provo Missionary Training Center on May 8, 2019.
Sister Eliese Perrin has been called to serve in the England London Mission, for an 18-month mission. She entered the England Missionary Training Center on May 1, 2019.
The two are the children of Scott and Kristina Perrin of Cottonwood.
