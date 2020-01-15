KAMIAH -- The Valley Singers, community choir, will begin rehearsals for their 2020 Easter program on Monday evenings beginning Jan. 27, 6:30 p.m., at the Community Presbyterian Church (Corner of 7th and Hill St) in Kamiah. Valley Singers are beginning their 67th year of providing music and inspiration to the Clearwater Valley. The only requirement for joining the choir is to have fun and enjoy singing! Mrs. Carrie Bain will be directing. For information, contact Rev. Luann at 208-553-0395.

