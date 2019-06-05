GRANGEVILLE – “Roar” is the vacation Bible school theme at the Grangeville Gospel Tabernacle, 613 N. State Street. Classes for those 4 years old through sixth grade will begin Sunday evening at 6 p.m., June 9, and run through Thursday evening, June 13. Get ready for Bible stories, songs, games and refreshments each evening. Sign up with Ima Wikoff, 208-983-0927, or Joyce Wikoff, 208-983-1047, as soon as possible.
