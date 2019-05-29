GRANGEVILLE – Abundant Life and Grangeville Christian churches will again participate in a joint venture to present an “Athens with Paul” themed vacation Bible school.
This is set for Monday, June 17, through Thursday, June 20, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. each evening and will be held at the Grangeville Christian Church (located by Grangeville Elementary Middle School).
Kids going into kindergarten through fifth grade are invited to attend. Bible stories, crafts, music and snacks will be part of each evening’s events.
