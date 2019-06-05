COTTONWOOD -- Gas up the all-terrain vehicle and head out on a wilderness adventure like no other. Get up close and personal with elephants and egrets, polar bears and penguins, cockatoos and crocodiles, and so much more! This summer kids will focus in on some amazing, real-life encounters with Jesus and discover the most amazing truth of all – Jesus Christ is the Messiah, the Son of God, and by believing we can have life in His name. Each day kids will make crafts, play fun games, enjoy tasty snacks, and sing cool songs. It’s vacation Bible school time at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 404 Foster, Cottonwood. Children ages 1 through 6th grade are admitted free from 9 a.m. to noon, June 10-14. During the same week, ages 12 through 19 can experience “In the Wild” with Bible study and special activities planned just for them from 6:30 to 8 p.m. This week of fun, food, and exciting learning opportunities is free of charge and open to everyone. Contact Pastor Dan Coburn at 208-962-2407 or e-mail pastordan@mtida.net.
Most Popular
Articles
- Pankey remains next set for FBI examination
- MVSD: Contracts extended to all but three
- CVES teachers granted leave of absence
- Forest Service buys 110 acres west of Lolo Pass
- Out-Shoot the Sheriff event set June 1 - POSTPONED
- Lawnmower probable cause of Saturday garage fire
- Higgins serves as GHS commencement speaker
- Guest column: Idaho County assessments on the rise
- Ulmer, ICSO lieutenant, announces run for 2020 sheriff’s race
- Local taxpayers to pay out $1.2M breach of contract award; ICRMP insurance unlikely to cover
Images
Videos
Latest News
- MVSD: Contracts extended to all but three
- Free Fishing Day is Saturday, June 8
- Border Days is on its way
- Lawnmower probable cause of Saturday garage fire
- Mountain snow; frost, below-normal temperatures by this weekend
- Latah County resident has Idaho's first confirmed measles case in 18 years
- Ulmer, ICSO lieutenant, announces run for 2020 sheriff’s race
- May 21 official election results
News and information from our community partners
Upcoming Events
-
Jun 5
-
Jun 5
-
Jun 5
-
Jun 6
-
Jun 6
-
Jun 6
-
Jun 6
-
Jun 7
-
Jun 7
-
Jun 8
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.