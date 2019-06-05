COTTONWOOD -- 2019 Vacation Bible School … Don’t Miss The Bus! June 24-28. Time: 8:30-11:30 a.m. Location: Catholic Education Center (CEC Building behind Prairie Elementary School). Cool crafts, fun games, upbeat music, creative skits, exciting activities and Bible stories are included. Registration forms are available in the entrances of the churches and online. Preregister: $7 per child or $21 Family if pre-registered before June 22. Registering first day of VBS: $10 per child or $30 Family. Forms available online www.triparishchurches.com off of the main page. You may contact Morna Lustig @ 208-871-7797, morna@activewiring.com Or contact Lisa Riener @ 208-791-5318 slriener@msn.com.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.