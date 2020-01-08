KAMIAH -- On Friday, Jan. 10, the Youth Advisory Board (YAB) will be hosting their monthly $5 lunch fund-raiser. They will be serving homemade mac n’ cheese as a main dish. Baby carrots and ranch, water, and a freshly-baked cookie will also be included. Each lunch will cost $5, and local deliveries are available for no extra fee. All proceeds will help sustain the teen center.
For information, contact the YAB office at 1-208-743-0392 or upriverylc@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.