CRAIGMONT — Do you have an interest in the fiber arts? The Fall Fiber Arts Fest 2021 may be just the event for you.

Bob and Carol Vernay with Sweet Pines Alpacas in Craigmont, along with their daughter, Brandy Henson, with Alpaca Harmony, will offer the 2021 Fall Fiber Arts Fest Sept. 11 and 12.

Classes will run all day Saturday and Sunday and include programs on weaving, spinning, fiber prep, knitting and felting. Lunch is also available, buffet style, each day.

“This is a chance to get together and learn from others,” Carol said. “It’s a fun time to be together and work hands-on with a variety of projects.”

It’s also a time to see the alpaca ranch in action.

“We have some great instructors coming in and it should be a lot of fun,” Brandy added.

To view classes and register, go to sweetpinesalpacas.com.

Sweet Pines Alpacas is located at 1453 Talmaks Road, Craigmont ID 83523; call 208 924-0412 or 208 553-2565 (cell); e-mail sweetpinesalpacas@gmail.com.

