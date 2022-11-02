GRANGEVILLE — A Fall Tea Party in memory of Marcia Hagenbuch is set for Monday, Nov. 7, 11 a.m., at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 311 South Hall Street. Friends and church members are invited to attend for food, fun, feloowship, tea and games in memory of Marcia. Every person who attends the party will receive a tea cup/saucer from the Marcia Hagenbuch collection. RSVP or leave a message with: Gail Hart at 208-790-4515, or Sally Marks at 208-435-4346.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments