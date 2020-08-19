GRANGEVILLE – Grangeville Centennial Library is offering an interactive “Story Walk” for all families, and librarians Heidi Brown, Sandra Aiken and Gina Garman are excited about it.
“We wanted something fun for families to do, especially during COVID-19 precautions,” said Garman.
The Story Walk started Aug 17 and will conclude Sept. 30. The first book for the walk is “Mother Bruce.”
“Everyone starts out at the library, where they can pick up their list of participating businesses,” explained Brown. “Then they go in order to each place, where they read a couple pages of the story.”
Participants do not have to go into the business, as story pages will be posted in their windows, facing toward the street.
“It’s a great way to get out walking while the weather is good and everyone is looking for something fun to do,” Aiken said.
Families can take on stories at their own pace while each story is up. In about two weeks, the story will change to two stories – “How to Catch a Dinosaur,” and “How to Catch a Unicorn.” The third story walk is not yet determined.
Garman said any business not listed this time is invited to call her to be involved in another round of the activity: 208-983-0951.
Stop by the library at 215 W. North Street (next to Grangeville City Hall) to pick up a list of participating businesses, listed in order or book pages, or clip the following:
In order: GCL, city hall, Crema Café, The Print Shop, Airbridge, Home Grown Quilts, Larson’s, Northwest Insurance, Lindsley’s Home Furnishings, Ace Home Center, Rae Brothers, Les Schwab, Pioneer Park, the veterans center, Devins Home Care, B & B Bargain, Farmers Insurance, Seasons Restaurant and Irwin Drug.
