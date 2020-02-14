LOLO PASS -- A snow sculpture competition is set for Saturday, Feb. 22, at the Lolo Pass Visitor Center, located off U.S. Highway 12 at the Idaho/Montana state line. Sculptors and spectators are invited to attend and participate during this free, family–friendly event.
The event kicks off at 8 a.m. (PST) and lasts until 1 p.m., with sculpture judging beginning at approximately 12 p.m. Prizes will be awarded to the top three creations. Snow sculpture contestants will be limited to 30 entries, although an entry may consist of more than one person (ex. a family or group of friends). Interested snow sculptors may sign up at bit.ly/LPVC_SnowSculpt.
Along with attendees viewing the sculptures, the visitor center will also have snowshoes for all ages, as well as youth–sized skis and boots, available to rent for the day, free of charge.
This event is hosted by the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests, Zootown Arts Community Center, Missoula Parks and Recreation, and Discover Your Northwest.
For information about events at Lolo Pass Visitor Center, call (208) 942-3113 and follow the visitor center on Facebook at bit.ly/FB-LPVC. The visitor center is currently operating on its winter schedule (7:30 a.m. through 4:15 p.m. [PST], Thursday through Monday).
